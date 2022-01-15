Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 568.2% in December

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 568.2% from the December 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Prosus stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 629,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,097. Prosus has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PROSY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

