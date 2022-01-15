Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 568.2% in December

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 568.2% from the December 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Prosus stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 629,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,097. Prosus has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.
Prosus Company Profile
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.
