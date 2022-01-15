ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.86

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 113302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 1,461,785 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,091,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,550 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 764,046 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,347,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

