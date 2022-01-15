ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.86

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 113302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

