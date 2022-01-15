PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) COO Sells $129,989.54 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PRO opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

