PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $139,650.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PROS by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.