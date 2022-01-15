Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.74. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 200,303 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

