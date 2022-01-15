PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $89,340.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

