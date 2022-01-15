Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Umpqua by 43.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Umpqua by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.