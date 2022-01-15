Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,831 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

