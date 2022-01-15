Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,236,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

NYSE CNM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

