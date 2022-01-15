Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,722 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 922,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

