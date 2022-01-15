Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,940 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $29,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

