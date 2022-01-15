Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 93.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $25.85.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.