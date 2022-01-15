Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.32. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

