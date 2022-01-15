Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Up 4.8%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 3,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,590,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

