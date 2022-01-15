Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

PGEN opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares worth $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Precigen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Precigen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

