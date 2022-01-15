Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $8,324,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 443,658 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $786.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

