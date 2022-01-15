PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Tops $51.01 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $51.01 million and $2.44 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,419,368 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

