Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.48

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.48 and traded as high as $28.85. Powell Industries shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 21,346 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 417.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 290.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.