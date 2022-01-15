PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.