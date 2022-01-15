Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $697.78

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 697.78 ($9.47) and traded as high as GBX 738 ($10.02). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 722 ($9.80), with a volume of 7,378 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £333.34 million and a P/E ratio of 33.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 697.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 655.12.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

