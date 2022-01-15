Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.61 or 0.00015263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.04 million and $1.16 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

