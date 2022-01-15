PolkaCover 24-Hour Volume Tops $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.19 or 0.07685820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,239.74 or 0.99764054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

