PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,696,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock worth $116,637,770. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

