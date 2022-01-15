Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,916,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,096,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

