PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE PJT opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

