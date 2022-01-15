Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

