Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 95.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

