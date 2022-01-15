Pitcairn Co. Has $625,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Snowflake by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after buying an additional 68,721 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,879,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.03.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.27 and a 200-day moving average of $314.42. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.