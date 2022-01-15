Pitcairn Co. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

