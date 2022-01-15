Pitcairn Co. Acquires 9,112 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

