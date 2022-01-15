Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

TDOC opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

