Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $215.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

