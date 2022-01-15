Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 27,225 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $564,000.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.