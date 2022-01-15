Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $60.38

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.38, but opened at $58.45. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 37,256 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.