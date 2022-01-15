PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PDI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

