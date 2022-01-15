Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $622,606.06 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $622,606.06 and $14,219.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

