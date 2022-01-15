Pier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 78,514 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $3,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 43.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 8.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $22.95 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

