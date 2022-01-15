Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

