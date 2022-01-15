Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHMMF opened at $74.38 on Friday. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

