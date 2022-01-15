PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

