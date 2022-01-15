PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $24,200.00.
PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
