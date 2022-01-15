Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.70. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 51,755 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.81 million and a P/E ratio of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

