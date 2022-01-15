Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($231.82) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €218.25 ($248.01).

EPA RI opened at €198.10 ($225.11) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €208.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €194.83. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

