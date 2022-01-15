Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $32,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

