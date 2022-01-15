Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) vs. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Financial Contrast

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perdoceo Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.56%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.93% 20.11% 15.62% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $687.31 million 1.23 $124.26 million $1.57 7.69 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.46 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

