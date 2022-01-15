Peraso (PRSO) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Peraso to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s peers have a beta of 4.10, indicating that their average share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peraso and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2221 8873 16473 671 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Peraso’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.88% 2.71% 2.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peraso and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -3.79 Peraso Competitors $3.50 billion $630.21 million -9.22

Peraso’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peraso peers beat Peraso on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.