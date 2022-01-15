Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $63.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

