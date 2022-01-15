PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

