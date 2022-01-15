Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,426,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

PWOD opened at $24.19 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

