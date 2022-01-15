Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 372.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PENMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 208,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

